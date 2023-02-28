NERIST hosts delegation from Rajasthan

NIRJULI, 27 Feb: The NERIST’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell recently hosted 50 students and five faculty members from Rajasthan-based Central University as part of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB)’ programme.

The programme is aimed at fostering stronger connections and building empathy between the youths of the Northeastern states and other regions.

The ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative of the union education ministry, in collaboration with various ministries and departments such as culture, tourism, railways, information & broadcasting, youth affairs & sports, and home affairs, facilitates exposure tours for students and off-campus youngsters from the NE states to other regions and vice versa, providing an immersive, multidimensional experience in four broad areas of tourism, tradition, development, and people-to-people connect.

As part of the ‘EBSB: NE Yuva Sangam’ scheme, the NERIST is paired with Central University, Rajasthan.

The NERIST’s UBA regional coordinator Prof P Lingfa, along with NERIST UBA coordinator Dr T Patel, received the visitors, who were later taken on a tour of the biodiesel laboratory in the mechanical engineering department.

Prof Lingfa highlighted the significance of biodiesel produced from various locally available sources, “such as waste cooking, nahar, toko patta, jatropha, karanja oils, and animal fats.”

A ‘biodiesel’ vehicle, blended with 20 percent biodiesel, was demonstrated for the visitors.