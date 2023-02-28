Trg prog for farmers underway

AALO, 27 Feb: More than 560 farmers are participating in a two-day training programme being organised here in West Siang district by the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development (AHV&DD) department from Monday, under the guidance of AHV&DDO Dr Dagge Riba.

Attending the inaugural programme, West Siang DC Penga Tato urged the farmers to avail the benefits of government-sponsored schemes, and appealed to the uneducated unemployed youths to “enroll their details in the national career portal for job in labour office, Aalo.”

He also requested the district’s ZPMs to guide the farmers in the matter of sustainable development.

The DAHV&DDO presented a brief on the training programme on poultry farming, diary development, piggery, etc, while SVOs Dr Yani Ngomdir, Dr Kejom Padu, Dr Yika Angu and Dr Dakto Basar imparted training in pig husbandry, poultry management, management of sheep and goats, dairy, and fodder. (DIPRO)