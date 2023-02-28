IAS officers visit APLA

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: A delegation of state civil service officers promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) visited the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) here as part of a study tour on Monday.

After being guided through the assembly hall, the museum, the library, and other infrastructure in the APLA complex, the officers called on Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte at his office, and interacted with him.

Welcoming the officers, Pongte advised them to “carry out their duties sincerely and without fear for the best interest of the nation.” (Speaker’s PR Cell)