Vivekananda Kendra, IFCSAP mourn EE’s demise

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: The Vivekananda Kendra (VK), Arunachal Pradesh, has deeply mourned the demise of Power Department Executive Engineer (EE) Latsam Khimhun, who breathed his last in the early morning of 27 February, 2023.

Born to Jophik Khimhun and Samtang Khimhun on 31 March, 1963, in Shone village in Changlang district, Khimhun belonged to the Muklom sub-community of the Tangsa community.

He had completed pre-university from the government higher secondary school in Changlang, and had earned his BE (electrical) degree from Calcutta University in 1988.

“From an assistant engineer in 1989, he had gradually risen to the post of executive engineer, department of power, in which capacity he had been serving since 2005,” the VK stated in a condolence message.

“As the secretary-general of the Rangfra Faith Promotion Society (RFPS) since 1998, he had established the RFPS as a platform to nurture the indigenous faith and culture of the Tangsa and Tutsa tribes,” it said, adding that “he was a trustee and was closely associated with the Vivekananda Kendra since 1997 and shouldered the responsibility of nagar and vibhag pramukh.”

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, members of the VK prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) also deeply mourned the passing away of Khimhun, and said that “his premature demise has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill in the near future.”

In a condolence message, the society said that “the legacies of greatness left by him will continue to inspire the people for generations.”

“He devoted his entire life for protection and preservation of the state’s rich cultures, traditions, languages, faiths and belief systems,” the IFCSAP said.

Members of the IFCSAP on Monday held a condolence meeting and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) also expressed profound grief over Khimhun’s demise, and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“We are deeply saddened by hearing the news of death of Khimhun’s untimely demise. In his death the state has lost a spiritual guru, a writer and an orator,” the AVP said.