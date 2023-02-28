IT skill training prog flagged off

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: SCITeG Chairman Doni Nich flagged off the third batch of youths for the GoAP-sponsored ‘IT skill training programme’ from here on Monday, in the presence of IT Secretary Anirudh S Singh, and others.

The programme is an initiative of the state’s IT & communication department, in collaboration with Guwahati (Assam)-based training partner Valeur Fabtex Pvt Ltd, which is implementing a project called ‘IT business process outsourcing’, under which unemployed youths from different districts of the state are undergoing a four-month residential training “for getting employed in domestic and international process in the BPO, call centres and various MNCs over pan-India,” the Itanagar Capital Region DIPRO informed in a release.