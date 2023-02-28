Field epidemiology training prog

VARANASI, 27 Feb: Field epidemiologists from various countries of Southeast Asia participated in a ‘Field epidemiology training programme’, held here in Uttar Pradesh from 22-24 February.

The epidemiologists showcased various ongoing and past researches done in various fields of the health sector.

Arunachal Pradesh State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa judged the oral presentations, while Papum Pare epidemiologist Ili Angu participated in the scientific oral presentations, and Dr Palash Rakshit participated in the poster presentations.

Dr Jampa also presented a book titled Stories from the Field, in which he mentions that “Arunachal has the unique distinction of being the first state in the Northeast to have successfully completed the 3×3 basic epidemiology training for frontline public health by all the district surveillance officers and epidemiologists of state.”

Angu won the third prize for his scientific oral presentation titled ‘Investigation of dog bite cases in Doimukh town’, while Dr Rakshit presented a paper on ‘Outbreak of acute diarrhoeal diseases in Pongkong village in Tirap district’.