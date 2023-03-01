CM mourns Khimhun’s demise

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep anguish over the demise of Latsam Khimhun, describing him as “a stalwart of indigenous faith movement who worked dedicatedly to promote and propagate the Rangfra movement.”

In a message on Monday evening, Khandu said that the state has lost a spiritual guru, a writer, and an orator par excellence.

“Late Latsam Khimhun will be always remembered as the founding father of Rangfraism who worked his entire life

to preserve indigenous faith, culture and practices. He was also associated with various organisations that work in preservation of indigenous culture in the state,” Khandu said.

He prayed to Lord Buddha for eternal peace of the departed soul. (CM’s PR Cell)