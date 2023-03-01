EPFO conducts awareness progs

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Feb: The Naharlagun-based special state office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) conducted awareness programmes on Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 in 14 districts of the state.

During the programmes, EPFO officers interacted with various stakeholders in the districts, and outlined the provisions of the Act and the benefits of its schemes for employees working in the private sector, public sector undertakings, and casual/contractual employees working under various organisations of the state government.

The deputy commissioners of Tawang, Kamle, West Siang and East Kameng also participated in the programmes, and urged eligible employers in the districts to “register under the Act and extend the benefit of EPF schemes to their employees,” the EPFO informed in a release.

NAN 2.0 was launched by the union labour & employment minister on 27 January this year.

The 14 districts where the programmes were conducted were Tawang, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower Siang, Leparada, Siang, Upper Siang, Lohit, Changlang, and West Siang.