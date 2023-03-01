Corporators seek leadership change

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Thirteen corporators of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) have written to state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, seeking “change of mayor and deputy mayor of IMC.”

The corporators had earlier submitted a motion of no confidence against incumbent Mayor Tame Phassang on 24 January this year to the IMC commissioner, under the mandated provision of the Municipality Act and Rules.

However, after intervention by the party high command and the chief minister, they had agreed to withdraw the no confidence motion.

The 13 corporators claimed that, even though a month has passed, no action has been initiated with regard to their demand for change of leadership.

“We have been waiting for a very inclusive and positive decision by the party high command. But as of now, the matter has been delayed in spite of our stand for the change of leadership in IMC for the past one month,” they wrote.

This daily tried to contact Wahge regarding the demand, but he did not respond.