Cabinet discusses draft bill on recruitment act, other issues

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Tuesday discussed the draft bill for framing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023.

The draft bill will be placed in the public domain soon to seek suggestions and inputs from all stakeholders, it said.

The cabinet decided also to write to the Union Public Service Commission to conduct recruitment to Group A and B posts under the state government till the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is fully functional under Article 315 (4) of the Constitution.

It also approved amending the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, “in order to strengthen the indigenous customary delivery of justice system, the gaon bura and gaon buri institutions, and the traditional village councils in Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.

“The proposed amendment incorporates necessary provisions to empower the traditional village institutes in delivering justice. This also empowers the HGBs and GBs and village councils,” the cabinet informed in a release on Tuesday, adding that the bill will be tabled in the forthcoming budget session.

In view of the importance and urgency of protecting drinking water sources from depletion, the cabinet approved the proposed Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Catchment Areas Bill, 2023. “The proposed bill is aimed at reversing the present trend of water depletion through various conservation activities and preservation of the natural resources,” it said.

“The bill has been prepared with a view to preserve and protect drinking water sources and catchment areas,” it said, adding that “the proposed bill is intended to make our water catchment areas more resilient to climate change and vulnerable risk reduction through its proposed protection activities.”

It said that the bill envisages participation of various stakeholders “with constitution of a state level board, district level boards, and committees at the village level.”

“The bill, which will be tabled in the forthcoming assembly session, aims at promoting voluntary donation of land by the stakeholders for protection of the catchment areas,” it added.