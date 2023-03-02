ATA mourns teacher’s demise

AALO, 1 Mar: The West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA), and the officers and staff of the district’s education department, mourned the untimely demise of TGT Gejom Pakam.

Pakam died on 28 February at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat after a brief illness.

He was serving at the government secondary school in Nikte, in West Siang, at the time of his demise.

“Pakam was a very dedicated, sincere and punctual teacher. His demise has created a huge vacuum in the teaching community of West Siang district in particular and the state as a whole,” the ATA unit said.

It conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Pakam is survived by his wife and two sons. (DIPRO)