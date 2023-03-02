Changlang DLIO passes away

CHANGLANG, 1 Mar: Changlang district library & information officer (DLIO), Linlop Lulin, passed away on 28 February at a private hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, after a prolonged illness.

Lulin was 47, and is survived by his wife and son. He had joined service on 20 June, 2007.

Officers and officials of the Changlang DC office observed a two-minute silence on Wednesday

as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

In a condolence message, Changlang ADC Marpe Riram, on behalf of the deputy commissioner, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to god to bestow courage on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.