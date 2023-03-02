Spices Board celebrates foundation day

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: The state unit of the Spices Board of India on Wednesday celebrated its 36th foundation day by conducting campaigns to promote ‘clean and safe spices’ in different parts of the state.

Members of FPOs, FPCs, SHGs and farmers’ groups participated in the campaign in their respective districts.

“During the campaigns, awareness was created among the farmers for production of clean and safe spices which have greater demand for export,” the board stated in a release, adding that the “requirement

for production of quality spices, different challenges, good agricultural practices, basic good hygienic practices at farm gate level of production and processing to ensure food safety in spice supply chain were briefed to the farmers.”

Large cardamom is one of the major spices grown in the state abundantly, followed by ginger, turmeric and ethnic spices like star anise, schezwan pepper, tejpatta (bay leaves), cassia, etc.

“These are produced as organic by default, and the farmers were encouraged for sustainable production of these spices with certification for better price realisation,” the board said.