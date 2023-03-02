Malhotra takes charge as PIB DG

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Rajesh Malhotra has assumed charge as the director general (DG) of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), following the superannuation of Satyendra Prakash.

“Malhotra has over 32 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for various central government ministries/departments, including finance, company affairs, agriculture, power, coal, mines, communications & IT, textiles, labour, and new & renewable energy,” the PIB informed in a release.