Tuki advocates holistic development of P/Pare

YUPIA, 1 Mar: Former chief minister and incumbent Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki called for preparing “a holistic district development plan, paying special attention to common services and social sectors like education and health.”

Chairing a district development committee meeting here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday, Tuki emphasised on “timely implementation of all the schemes,” and added that “many centrally-sponsored schemes like MGNERGA are demand-driven and the flow of funds is facilitated only after submission of utilisation certificates.

“Therefore, it is imperative that projects are completed within the timeframe through

systematic monitoring and handholding by the departments concerned, and also ensuring that the utilisation certificates are submitted on time,” he said.

On learning that a few schemes and projects have been stalled because of court cases/litigations, Tuki said that “the court cases/litigations and RTIs, which are most of the time personal in nature, decelerate the development process. When an infrastructure project or public welfare project is facing litigations, it is the common people and taxpayers whose money is at stake without any productive outcome.”

He suggested adopting “alternative dispute resolution mechanisms which could fast-track disputes and avoid litigations.”

Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana in his address said that the objective of the meeting was to prepare a holistic development plan for the district, “and to ensure optimisation of public funds under different programmes of the state and the central governments.”

“The district has made substantial growth in various developmental parameters in 2022-23, and has become a performing district,” he said.

The DC also highlighted the issues pertaining to “the land compensation rate fixed by the land management department, and the subsequent problems faced by the administration in the land acquisition process for projects.”

ZPC Chukhu Bablu said: “The success of a scheme depends on selecting the right beneficiaries for any scheme, for which PRI members are always ready to assist the departments.”

Representatives from the PWD, RWD, WRD and the power, agriculture, and urban development & housing departments presented their departments’ plans, progress and achievements for 2022-2023.

Among others, Sagalee ADC Toko Audil, ADC (HQ) Tabang Bodung, and DPO Lokam Chayu attended the meeting. (DIPRO)