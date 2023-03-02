BJP praises CM for road connectivity to Tali

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: The state BJP on Wednesday heaped praise on Chief Minister Pema Khandu for “reaching out to the people of remote administrative circle Tali, in Kra Daadi district, by travelling by road.”

The party’s spokesman, Nabam Vivek, said that Khandu “is the first chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh who travelled to Tali by road since the 1950s.”

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu has fulfilled his promises to the people of Tali by getting it connected by road. He himself travelled by road to Tali, which was historic,” said Vivek.

The state BJP has thrown its weight behind the CM after the state’s ruling party courted a series of controversies, including the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam, and

the subsequent death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak.

The spokesman also lauded “the state government’s commitment to root out unfair practices in competitive examination by drafting a bill called Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023.”

He informed that the BJP government would seek wider consultations with NGOs and stakeholders in this regard.

“Before introducing the bill in the legislative assembly, a wider consultation with the stakeholders, aspirants and community-based organisations will be thoroughly carried out,” said Vivek.

The party’s other spokesman, Techi Necha, said that “the state cabinet’s decision to write to the UPSC with a request to conduct recruitment to Groups A and B posts till the APPSC is functional is a major decision and testimony that the BJP government is a pro-people government.”

State BJP secretary Tadar Niglar said that the Khandu government “is giving importance to strengthen the indigenous local customary delivery of justice system and gaon bura and gaon buri institution by approving to amend the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation Act 1945.”

“The proposed amendment is to incorporate necessary provision to empower traditional village institute or village council in justice delivery system,” said Niglar.