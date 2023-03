ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed deep concern over the death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on 24 February.

Appealing for free and fair investigation to unearth the truth behind his death, the APWWS said that justice should be delivered to the bereaved family.

“In this hour of grief, we pray for strength to the family members,” it said in a statement.