Tumi Gangkak case: GSU demands suspension of police officers; candlelight vigil held in Dumporijo

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: In the wake of the death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak in mysterious circumstances, the Galo Students’ Union (GSU) has demanded immediate suspension and detention of Inspectors Bomchu Krong and Tapung Messar.

Addressing journalists at the press club here on Wednesday, members of the union said that “the case is a high profile one” and sought a free and fair investigation.

Questioning the credibility of Krong, the union demanded to know why Gangkak had been questioned “without the knowledge of the CBI and the SIC.”

The union has demanded a fast-track investigation, and said that it would launch a democratic movement “if no outcome is revealed.”

Our correspondent adds: In Upper Subansiri district, a candlelight vigil was organised in Dumporijo on Wednesday evening to express solidarity with and seek justice for Gangak.

Thousands of people from all walks of life participated in the candlelight vigil.

The protesters demanded “immediate arrest of the culprit[s] involved in the heinous crime,” and threatened to launch a democratic movement against the government “if the government fails to give justice to the deceased.”

Spearheaded by the district units of the Galo Welfare Society and the Galo Students’ Union, the ‘vigil-cum-protest rally’ saw the participation of members of clan-based organisations of the Tagin and Nyishi communities, the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union, and various other organisations.