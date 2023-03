[Litem Eshi Ori]

PASIGHAT, 2 Mar: The founder-chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, Aini Taloh, was felicitated with the ‘Rakt Ratn Samman’ by Madhya Pradesh-based Jai Maharana Rakhtdaan Samuh on Thursday “for being an exemplary blood donor-cum-social worker of the Northeast.”

AYANG itself was also conferred the ‘Sewa Samman’ for serving the society through its humanitarian services.