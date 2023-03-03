MEDP on pickle-making starts

PALIN, 2 Mar: Forty persons, including members of SHGs groomed under the ArSRLM, are participating in a 15-day NABARD-sponsored micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on pickle-making, which began here in Kra Daadi district on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang emphasised on “the importance of self-reliance by upgrading and building new skills in one’s field of interest to start micro enterprises and earn a livelihood.”

The programme is aimed at developing and upgrading the skills of the SHG members with little or no experience and making them capable enough to take up livelihood activities by themselves after the training, the NABARD informed in a release.

“Palin-based NGO, Community Learning & Doing Centre (CLDC), is anchoring the training programme under the leadership of CLDC chairman Byabang Rocket,” it said.