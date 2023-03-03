Spl vaccination campaign reviewed

SEPPA, 2 Mar: The East Kameng district task force for immunisation (DTFI) held a meeting here on Thursday to review the special vaccination campaign in the district.

During the campaign, which will be held from 6-20 March, vaccination will be administered to children aged between 0 and 2 years who had missed/dropped out from vaccination, and children aged between 1 and 5 years who had missed the MR vaccination.

Further, children aged between 10 and 16 years will be administered routine vaccination.

The meeting was chaired by DC Nongkong Borang, and was attended by the DMO, the ICDS DD, the DDSE, and DFTI members. (DIPRO)