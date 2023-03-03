Bakery training for SHGs underway

NAMPONG, 2 Mar: Thirty SHG members from Piyong circle are participating in a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on bakery, which got underway here in Changlang district on Thursday.

The programme, sponsored by the NABARD, will be implemented by the Namsai Organic Spices & Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co Ltd, a farmers-producers company based in Namsai, in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The participants will be trained in making various varieties of bakery products, such as cakes, pastries, cupcakes, donuts, bread, bun, etc, along with packaging methods, the NABARD informed in a release.

Among others, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, ZPM Sawani Hopak, NRO field coordinator Kudumbashree, ArSRLM non-farm block coordinator Piyush Priyadarshi, and NOSAAP CEO Bullo Umpi participated in the inaugural programme.