AR provides solar streetlights to village

LONGDING, 3 Mar: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) on Friday dedicated six solar streetlights to remote Lauxim village in Longding district, as part of the AR’s civic action programme.

“The villagers of Lauxim had been facing hardship for several years due to frequent power interruptions at night. The installation of solar streetlights is meant to lighten up the narrow village streets, and will surely bring a sigh of relief to the villagers,” the AR said.

Sources in the AR informed that “the provision of solar streetlights to Lauxim village is in recognition of the villagers who have stood up against insurgent groups operating in the district. (DIPRO)