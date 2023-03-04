RGU celebrates World Wildlife Day

RONO HILLS, 3 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here celebrated the World Wildlife Day (WWD) on Friday with a poster competition to spread awareness regarding wildlife resources, their values and conservation among the young generation.

“The poster submitted by Sudakshina Dutta from RGU, with the slogan, ‘Ocean is not a garbage can’ on the theme ‘Climate change and wildlife’, won the first prize,” the university informed in a release.

The second and third prizes were won by Minam Tatak and Gamong Khasan Singpho, respectively. Consolation prizes were awarded to Abprez Thungwon Kimsing, Anjuman Panyang, Kambiangbor Lyngdoh, Ebribra Mihu, and Takhe Sonia.

Fifty UG, PG and PhD students of RGU, Himalayan University, DNGC, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Indira Gandhi Government College and the Zoological Survey of India took part in the competition on different themes.

Addressing the participants, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said, “All kinds should flourish together as required for ecological balance, else the destruction of wildlife resources will ultimately adversely affect human life.”

He said that “celebration of WWD-like event is an important initiative as it will help bring some sort of awareness to people.”

Life Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang said that “nature is the matrix which provides all necessary things that is required for survival of mankind, and wildlife is one of the components of nature.”

He said that “conservation of wildlife is of utmost importance in the current situation; else destruction of wildlife will bring chaos in nature and ultimately will threaten the survival of humans.”

Zoology HoD (i/c) Dr Daniel Mize, Dr Arnab Ghosh, Dr Hiren Gogoi, and Dr Gunjan Kumar Saurav also spoke.