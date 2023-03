KHONSA, 3 Mar: A training programme on e-office was conducted for the officials of the SP’s office here in Tirap district on Friday.

District Informatics Officer Rakesh Das imparted training on the e-office module, which has been introduced to achieve simplified, responsive, effective and transparent working of all government offices.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba and DSP Togum Gongo also attended the programme. [DIPRO]