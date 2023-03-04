Awareness prog organised at HU

CHIMPU, 3 Mar: The education department of Himalayan University (HU) here on Friday organised an awareness programme on issues relating to the overall development of its students.

Maintaining a healthy environment in the campus; developing writing; advocacy and presentation skills; importance of project works; importance of self-motivation; participation in co-curricular activities, etc, were also discussed during the programme.

Besides students and other faculty members, the university’s education department head Dr Jadab Dutta participated in the programme.

