Another tiger caught on camera in Namdapha

[ Bengia Ajum ]

MIAO, 4 Mar: A second tiger was captured by one of the camera traps inside the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve here in Changlang district on Thursday.

A team of researchers working under the environment, forest & climate change department had set up the camera traps in the park.

Earlier, on 8 February, a tiger was photo-trapped after a gap of eight years in the park and tiger reserve.

The researchers had set up camera traps in the park after noticing pugmarks there. On 9 February, when the team went to check the cameras, much to their joy, they saw a tiger in it. The adult tiger was the first one to be spotted in the park after many years.

The news has brought much joy to environmentalists, who were worried over the failure to spot tigers in the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve for so long.