Declaring APPSC exams null & void no solution, says union

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 4 Mar: While reiterating its commitment to stand with the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, the All Tai Khamti Singpho Student’s Union (ATKSSU), headed by its president Branglin Injo and general secretary Chow Supita Mancheykhun, said that declaring null and void all exams conducted by the APPSC from 2014-2022, which involved malpractices, “cannot be the solution.”

“How can you punish everyone for the misdeeds perpetrated by a select few?” the union said, adding that “only those found guilty of playing foul with the lives of aspirants should be liable for punishment.”

“It is totally wrong to do injustice to someone on the pretext of giving justice to another,” it added.

The ATKSSU also expressed astonishment at “the state government’s throwing the ball into the court of APPSC to decide the fate of 966 officers who have cracked the scam-ridden APPSCCE since 2014,” and accused the state government of “creating more confusion.”

“ATKSSU does not support the demand for declaring exams null and void; rather, we demand thorough investigation into the scam on a fast-track mode within a stipulated period and award stringent punishment to all those individuals, irrespective of their position, if found guilty of their involvement in the scam,” it said.

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the ATKSSU demanded prompt investigation into the mysterious death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak.