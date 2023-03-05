Legal awareness prog underway

PEDUNG, 4 Mar: The West Kameng District Legal Services Authority is conducting a ‘legal aid awareness and outreach programme’ in Pedung village from 4-11 March, as part of the International Women’s Day.

The programme involves creating awareness regarding marriage and divorce, maintenance laws, women’s right to property, domestic violence, introduction of civil and criminal laws, maintenance laws, domestic violence, etc.

Advocates Atum Lamnio, Rinchin Khandu and Urgen Wangchu Trangpoder are the resource persons.

The villagers are also being apprised of issues such as dowry death, acid attack, outraging women’s modesty, kidnapping and abduction, rape, sexual assault, the POCSO Act, the labour laws, prevention of sexual harassment at workplace, the Maternity Benefit Act, the Factories Act, the Equal Remuneration Act, women and reproductive health rights, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, and the PNDT Act, advocate Khandu informed in a release.