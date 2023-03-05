Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to NE

NEW DELHI, 4 Mar: The Indian Railways is set to launch its first Bharat Gaurav train to the Northeast on 21 March, which will offer passengers a tour of the region, the railways ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The 15-day tour will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.

“The much sought-after train tour, ‘North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati’, is ready to depart on 21 March, 2023 from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on a 14-nights/15 days itinerary.

“State-of-the-art deluxe AC tourist train with AC-I & AC-II class will accommodate total 156 tourists,” the statement said.

The places which will be covered as part of the tour are Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam; Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya.

Tourists can also board or deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway stations.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also tied up with payment gateways Paytm and Razorpay for providing EMI payment option to the customers. (PTI)