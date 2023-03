CHANGLANG, 5 Mar: Changlang DC Sunny K Singh, along with a team of officials, including police personnel, conducted a surprise check at a suspected illegal coal-mining area near Rangringkan village in Changlang district on Saturday night, and found five Falkland earth movers, four JCBs, and a dumper truck there.

The team seized the machineries and the illegal coal stock from the area. The exact quantity of the seized coal will be ascertained after assessment, sources said.