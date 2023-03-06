Villagers lodge complaint over illegal formation cutting

DAPORIJO, 5 Mar: Dasi village GPC Koje Rebi Dasi, on behalf of the people of Dasi, has lodged a complaint with the Chetam circle officer [CO] regarding alleged illegal formation-cutting on their ancestral land in Chada area for construction of the road under the CRF from Sippi to Nilling in Upper Subansiri district.

They demanded that the CO immediately direct M/s TD Enterprise and the contractor concerned to stop the work until the ‘dispute’ between the department concerned and the land owners of Chada area is settled.

Earlier, the GPC had submitted a complaint to the Daporijo police station OC regarding the formation-cutting by TD Enterprise without his knowledge and consent.

The complainant said that neither he nor any of his relatives, or the HGB, the GB and public representatives of Dasi village “ever executed a gift deed with any party, including the state or the central government, for the construction of the road under plan and non-plan scheme and establishment of Chetam circle in Chada area.”

The GPC further demanded “review and re-modification of the cadastral map for establishment of Chetam circle office,” immediate setting up of a 3-member independent inquiry committee, comprising members not below the rank of IAS officers, to investigate the episode, and blacklisting the firm.

The complainant appealed for initiating an inquiry as to whether the fund has been allocated for Chada, or has been diverted from some other project “for the interest of a few people with vested interests.”

He also appealed to the CO to pass an order to the Daporijo PWD division EE that “no payment is made against any works executed until the dispute is amicably settled.”

The people of Dasi have threatened to take “further course of action” if their demands are not met within 10 days.

The GPC said that copies of the complaint have also been submitted to the chief minister (who also holds the PWD portfolio), the PWD commissioner, union Road Transport & Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and the DC and the SP of Upper Subansiri for immediate action in the matter.