Assembly pays tributes to departed legislators

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to three lawmakers of Tawang district who died in the later half of last year.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, who chaired the session, made obituary references to former ministers Thupten Tumpa and Karma Wangchu, besides legislator Jambey Tashi.

Pongte termed the death of the lawmakers an “irreparable loss” to Arunachal, and recalled the contributions made by them for socioeconomic development of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said, “The void created by their demise cannot be filled in years to come.”

The House observed two minutes of silence as a mark of tribute to the three leaders, and resolved to send condolences messages to their bereaved families.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Thupten Tempa died on 7 October last year at a city hospital here, just days after falling ill. Tempa (68) is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Born in Khrimu village in Tawang district, he began his political innings in 1990 and served Tawang constituency for three consecutive terms till 2004 as cabinet minister.

Former minister Karma Wangchu breathed his last on 20 October, 2022 at the age of 86. He was suffering from various ailments.

Wangchu, born in 1936 in Seru village in Tawang, was the first person from his district to become a minister in the state cabinet.

During his political career, he served as pro-tem speaker of the legislative assembly, and minister for health, transport & cooperation in the government headed by Tomo Riba.

In his extensive political career, Wangchu never lost any election.

Before joining politics, he was posted along the McMahon Line as an intelligence officer.

As part of his philanthropic activities, he provided free education along with residential facilities to more than 1,256 children, mostly orphans and destitute.

Wangchu is survived by his wife, three daughters, and six sons.

Sitting MLA and BJP leader Jambey Tashi died on 2 November last year at a hospital in Guwahati, after suffering from prolonged illness. He was 48.

He had served as the adviser to the planning and rural works department minister.

Born in Khartoth village in Tawang on 7 October, 1974, Tashi was elected from Lumla constituency in 2009 and represented the seat for three consecutive terms till his death.

His wife Lhamu Tsering was elected unopposed from the constituency as a BJP nominee in the bypoll held on 27 February this year. (PTI)