Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Doimukh PWD Division EE Techi Ramda has informed that the 20-km Itanagar-Jote road will be completed by 31 March.

The work is officially to be completed by 26 June.

Techi informed that “the reasons behind the delay are local issues and disruptions of pipelines and drainage in the road stretch.”

Once completed, the road will be used also by commuters to premier institutes like the National Institute of Technology and the Jarbom Gamlin Law College in Jote.