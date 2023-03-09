International Women’s Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: International Women’s Day [IWD] was celebrated across the state in a befitting manner on Tuesday.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

The women & child development [WCD] department celebrated the IWD in different parts of the state with various programmes.

In Itanagar, the department celebrated the day in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

The day began with flagging off of an all-woman cycling race by WCD Minister Alo Libang, which was organised by the Itanagar Cycling Club.

The main celebration was organised at the DK Convention Centre, where Libang congratulated the women “for excelling in every field,” and described women as “the architects of the society.”

WCD Director TP Loyi said that women today are not confined only to household duties but are striving hard to mark their identities in the society and inspiring other women along the way.

On the occasion, the APSCW screened a documentary on ‘Climate resilience and its effect on women’, which was followed by a presentation on legal aid and victim compensation for women and children.

Members of a women self-help group (SHG) performed a skit on ‘The psychological effects on a child who is raised in a family with domestic violence, leading to drug addiction’.

In view of the rise in sexual crimes against children, the WCD department screened videos on the POCSO Act.

Women achievers were felicitated in two categories – individuals and ‘institutional’.

A total of nine individuals and four ‘institutional’ were awarded under the state government’s ‘Felicitation of women achiever award’ scheme.

MLA Dasanglu Pul, WCD Secretary Opak Gao, WCD Joint Secretary Jalash Pertin, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu, among others, attended the programme.

In another programme in Itanagar, the Central Bureau of Communication’s (CBC) regional office (RO) launched a two-day photo exhibition themed ‘Role of women in India’s freedom struggle’, as part of the IWD celebration, at the All India Radio (AIR) office on Tuesday.

WCD Director Tokmem Pertin Loyi, who inaugurated the exhibition, said that, “according to UN data, very few women have access to the internet than men.” She added that, “according to the national family health survey-5 in India, only 54 percent women on average have mobile handsets, and, if seen state-wise, 76 percent of the women in Arunachal Pradesh have a mobile handset, which is better than the national level.”

Advocate Michi Madam Leriak Gamin highlighted the issue of sexual harassment of women at workplace, and apprised the attendees of “the legal rights of women who are victims of sexual harassment at workplace.”

CBC RO in-charge Rakeysh Doley informed that the emphasis of the photo exhibition was on “making the participants acquainted with the unsung women heroes of India’s freedom struggle.”

AIR Itanagar Station Head N Ramanjanappa also spoke.

The Don Bosco College (DBC) in nearby Jollang also celebrated the IWD on Tuesday.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Duyu Meena Mudang, who was invited to the event, said that “men and women are born equal, yet women face atrocities across the world because of their gender.”

Mudang, however, said that she is happy that women in Arunachal have more freedom than those in other states.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, she said that “digital education is very important for all, as artificial intelligence is the future.”

She exhorted the students, particularly girl students, to “never give up in the face of adversity, have faith, lift yourself, and take on whatever challenge life throws at you.”

DBC principal Fr Jose George highlighted the theme of the celebration, and informed that “73 percent women suffer online violence in the course of their work.”

DBC rector Fr CC Jose also spoke.

In West Siang headquarters Aalo, the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated the day, under the supervision of APWWS president Marbom Riba Bagra and district APWWS general secretary Roje Ado Ete, and in collaboration with the women & child development department.

The APWWS president appealed to the women to form more SHGs for skill development, adding that “the government is actively involved in women’s uplift” and is providing schemes that may be availed by women SHGs.

ArSRLM block coordinator Mimar Basar highlighted government projects related to women, and advised the women of the district to become self-reliant, while CDPO (i/c) Bahi Koyu explained the importance of the POCSO Act.

ZPM Higam Loyi Angu urged the women of the district to “step out from home and get involved in economic activities for sustainable development,” and added that “good health and education of women are of prime importance for the families’ and the society’s development.”

She also appealed to the women to “not misuse the power conferred by the government.”

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, who also attended the event, appealed to the women of the district to work for the development of the society, and said that “the role of mother/women in a family and society is multidimensional.”

He also urged the women of the district to “help the district administration in checking the drugs menace, as some youths are involved in drugs activity, which results in antisocial activities.”

Tato advised the women to avail the facilities provided by the government, and to form SHGs.

Women and girls who achieved success in various fields were felicitated during the programme.

Among others, ZPMs, HoDs, women officers, and SHGs’ members participated in the programme.

Various women SHGs sold different local products under the ‘vocal for local’ initiative.

In Lower Subansiri district, an avenue plantation drive was carried out at the district’s latest tourist attraction, Seeh Lake, near headquarters Ziro, at the initiative of the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ). Participants included officers, ZPMs, PRI leaders and members of AWAZ.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bamin Nime appealed to the women to be “leaders in eradicating the drug menace” and ensuring proper garbage management.

DFO Millo Tasser, ICDS DD Dani Yami, ZPM Nani Jailyang, TSD general secretary Taku Chatung, and AWAZ president Hibu Lilly also spoke.

In Tawang, the district administration and the IPR department, in collaboration with the Women’s Welfare Association (WWA) of Tawang, celebrated the day with pomp and colour.

The first lady doctor from Tawang, Dr Thupten Lhamo, and two young paramilitary riflewomen were felicitated during the celebration.

Col Anandita Gupta and Lt Col Sasmita Mahapatra of the Indian Army were also felicitated.

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, Tawang Brigade Commander Brig NM Bendigeri, and members of the WWA Tawang spoke on AIDS, the drug menace, plastic waste, and other issues.

The women’s cell of Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar celebrated the ‘International Women Day-cum-Holi’ at the college’s Orchid Lawn. A digital photography competition was organised among the students of the college, and the college’s Arts Club sold art and craft items.

In Namsai, the arts & social sciences faculty of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) organised a series of events to celebrate the IWD on Tuesday.

The event started with a students’ rally from AUS to Telbari village, which was flagged off by AUS vice chancellor Prof DS Hernwall.

The second half of the programme included a discussion on ‘Contribution of women to the society and women empowerment’.

Prof Hernwal said that “more than 70 percent students in AUS are girls.” Speaking on the issue of domestic violence, he said that “it is generally found that a woman makes another woman suffer in a good number of cases.” He appealed to men to give equal respect to every woman.”

Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Machekhun shared her views on uplifting the status of women, while the university’s arts & social sciences assistant dean Dr Biplab Tirpathy, PR director HN Dubey, and assistant professor Sangita Hazarika also spoke.

In Tirap HQ Khonsa, SP Kardak Riba lauded the women of the district excelling in the field of education, and informed that “crimes against women in Tirap is much lower, compared to other districts.”

He also said that girl students are performing better than the boys, and announced a laptop for the topper of Class 12 examination, 2022-’23.

6 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer, Col Aman Aluhwalia said that “gender inequality is a pressing issue in India, impacting Indian women and girls.”

He added that “we all have to join hands and help women overcome these discriminations. We need to create awareness among Indian women about their legal rights and equality.”

WWA chairperson Sontung Bangsia appealed to all to “cooperate with the district administration and Tirap police to eradicate the drugs menace from the region.”

In Basar, the Leparada district administration, in collaboration with the WCD department, the Basar ICDS project and the IPR department, organised a programme on the theme ‘DigitAll: Innovation & technology for gender equality’ to mark IWD.

Addressing the participants, MLA Gokar Basar said, “When mothers are empowered, the whole family is empowered,” and added that “women empowerment would lead to holistic development of the district.”

Leparada DC Mamata Riba commended the women achievers as well as the members of the Basar APWWS unit, SHG Aane’s, and anganwadi workers and helpers “for their wholehearted participation and contribution towards the society, the district, and the state as a whole.”

ZPC Nyabi Jini Dirchi urged the women to avail the benefits of the state and central governments’ women and girl child-related schemes.

CDPO Moli Nyodu also spoke.

Women achievers and meritorious students of the district were felicitated on the occasion.

The awardees were Rego Bango Ane Cluster president Gurbom Kambu; Morpu Bagra Riba; anganwadi worker Pagrik Zirdo Nyodu; the Galo Welfare Society’s women wing’s district president Geyum Riji Riba; and Class 10 CBSE examination 2021-’22 topper Gopin Taba. (With inputs from DIPROs)