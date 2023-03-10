Budget touches all sectors: BJP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: State BJP spokesman Nabam Vivek said that this year’s state budget “touches all sectors.”

Addressing a press meet at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday, Vivek dwelt on the ongoing budget session, which is being held from 6-14 March.

“Besides focusing on health and human capital,” he said, “the budget distributed will be focused on lifting up women and children.”

Vivek said that “Rs 200 crore has been allotted for infrastructure development in government schools, and Rs 2 lakhs for students who clear the exams conducted by premier institutions, for which a provision of Rs 2 crore has been kept.”

He informed also that “Rs 30 crore has been allocated for Arunachal University, Pasighat, for infrastructure development, “and Rs 10 crore for the engineering college in Toru.”