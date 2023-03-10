Vehicular movement on Mebo-Dhola road prohibited

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 9 Mar: Traffic movement on the Borguli and Kongkul village portions of the Mebo-Dhola PWD road in East Siang district has been prohibited for the next three days.

Mebo ADC Ainstein Koyu on Thursday issued an executive order imposing prohibition on vehicular movement during day hours from 10 to 12 March.

The restriction on traffic movement has been necessitated in view of the re-carpeting work being carried out at Borguli and Kongkul villages.

“Vehicular movement is restricted from 10 am to 3 pm on the aforementioned days in order to regulate traffic movement along the road for hassle-free and time-bound execution of road repairing works,” the order stated.