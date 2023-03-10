Morpu Bagra Riba awarded ‘souvenir of commendation’

BASAR, 9 Mar: Morpu Bagra Riba, of Kadi village in Leparada district, was awarded a ‘souvenir of commendation’ by the Leparada district administration during the International Women’s Day celebration here on Wednesday, in recognition of her endeavors towards uplifting the Galo language and inspiring the younger generation of the Galo community to venture into areas of culture and tradition.

Riba is the author of Galo Gomku Agom – a Galo-Hindi dictionary written in the Roman script.

The dictionary was released by then education minister Wanglin Lowangdong during his maiden visit to Basar on 5 April. More than 500 copies of the dictionary sold out instantly.

Riba (65) studied up to Class 1 only. She lost her parents while she only three months old.