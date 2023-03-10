PMFME scheme launched in W/Siang

AALO, 9 Mar: The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme was launched at Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on Wednesday by the Ubu Pubu Ane Cluster Level Federation.

At the launch function, facilitated by the Aalo block management unit of the ArSRLM and supported by the industry deputy director, Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato encouraged the rural SHGs and praised their performance during the year.

The DC said that the administration “will always stand by the side of these SHGs under the ANBY.”

Progressive poultry and piggery farmer Pejum Ete in her address encouraged other women to form SHGs at the primary and the block levels “for sustainable development.”

An exhibition of local food products is also underway at the venue from 8-10 March. (DIPRO)