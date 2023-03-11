GoAP should pursue Centre for early start of Frontier Highway project

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday claimed on the floor of the assembly that the state government has initiated several infrastructure development programmes in areas bordering China, Bhutan and Myanmar in Arunachal Pradesh. Under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), infrastructure has been developed in 65 model villages, the deputy chief minister claimed. There is no doubt that road infrastructure along the international borders have seen improvement in the last 10 years. The construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) and several other road projects has drastically improved road connectivity in the state. This includes the border areas that touch China, Bhutan and Myanmar.

However, much is still needed to improve the living standards of the people living along the international borders. In so many areas, there still are no proper roads, electricity, mobile service, school or healthcare facilities. The migration of people from the border areas to the urban areas continues to be a matter of concern. This migration has left many villages empty, which is a massive national security threat. The union ministry of road, transport & highways recently approved sanction for the 1,500-km Frontier Highway. If this project indeed takes off, it is going to be a massive game-changer. It will definitely change the face of the border areas and also stop migration of people. The state government should vigorously pursue the matter with the union government and seek early implementation of 1,500-km Frontier Highway project.