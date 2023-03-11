Archery tournament underway

KHIRMU, 10 Mar: Twenty-eight teams are participating in the 3rd edition of the Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay (Mem Gelong) Archery Tournament, which was inaugurated on Friday by Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo and SP Bomge Kamduk at the Betsateng ground here.

In the inaugural match in Group A, played between Khirmu Archery Club and Namet Gentlemen Shooters, the former scored 4 points, while the latter scored 1 point. In Group B, played between Lhou Yonta Mento and Bigha Shooters, the Lhou team could score only 1 point against the 6 points scored by Bigha Shooters.

Earlier, in his address to the players, the DC said that “archery has been a part and parcel of our tradition which was introduced by Ling Gyesar Gyalpo. Earlier, we didn’t have weapons, so wars were fought without any weapons. It was Ling Gyesar Gyalpo who introduced the first sophisticated weapon – bow and arrow – and we need to preserve this age-old traditional game.”

He advocated providing professional training to young male and female archers, “so that, in the coming days, they could become expert shooters and participate in national and international events.”

Organising committee chairman Tenzin Dargey said that “archery is an important game of our tradition and this has been one of our earliest weapons for self-defence, as well as to gather food.

“Since Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay is the protector deity of Tawang, this tournament has been named after him to express our devotion and regards for the deity,” he said.

Organising committee member Jambey Dorjee also spoke. (DIPRO)