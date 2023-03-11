Nubchog Bhutan wins Pedung Archery Tournament

BOMDILA, 10 Mar: Nubchog Bhutan team from Bhutan won the 10th Pedung Archery Tournament, defeating Pedung Archery Club 159-143 in the final at Pedung village, 4 kms from here in West Kameng district, on Friday.

Dongtang of Pedung Archery Club was declared the best archer of the tournament.

The winning team was awarded Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up was given Rs 50,000.

Best archer Dongtang was awarded Rs 10,000.

Besides the winners and the runner-up, eight other teams – Manimanzang Pedung, Tse Yang Tsokpa, Garoda team, Taksang team, Tawang Resident Society, Bomdila Archery Club, Sera Dekling, Sera Apa Tsokpa and Bhutan Dai (Bhutan) – participated in the tournament, which was organised by the villagers of Pedung and sponsored by Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju.

Earlier, public leader Rinchin Dondup advised the villagers to preserve the traditional games and sports of the Monpa community, and lauded the villagers for organising the tournament.

Dondup further advised the villagers to invite guests from other tribes during Losar festival, “so that they can know about the festival.”