SSA boxers win 5 medals for Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 10 Mar: Boxers from the State Sports Academy (SSA) here in Changlang district bagged five medals (2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze) in the 3rd Inter-Club Boxing Championship held in Itanagar between 2 and 5 March.

The four-day event was organised by the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association.

The boxers had been trained by national-level coach Tehon Kongkang for only eight months, but their dedication, enthusiasm, thirst and hard work paid off during the championship.

The team’s participation was sponsored by local legislator and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, and the team represented the Miao Boxers Club.

Wama Bagang and Honrang Kongkang bagged the gold medals in the 52-58 kg and the 28 kg weight category, respectively, in the sub-junior boys’ event, while Aniko Tikhak bagged the silver medal in the sub-junior girls’ event.

Rahnuma Khatun and Sofia Khatun bagged the bronze medals in the 27-30 kg weight category in the sub-junior girls’ event.

The United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, congratulated the young boxers, the SSA, the coach, and the manager.