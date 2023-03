ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has called off the 24-hour bandh it had earlier announced to enforce on 14 March.

The development comes following a meeting among AAPSU representatives, the chief minister, and the home minister, held on Sunday morning.

It is learnt that the police had 10 youths on its radar, and had detained four juveniles as a preventive measure.