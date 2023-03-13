CRPF donates library to school

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 12 Mar: The 138 Bn CRPF on Sunday donated a mini-library to the government secondary school (GSS) in Rijo in Upper Subansiri district as part the force’s civic action programme.

Speaking on the occasion, 138 Bn Deputy Commander Vedpal Singh said that his battalion has been organising such civic action programmes from time to time in different schools and public places.

“We have been donating such materials as per the requirement of the public and students in every sector, including health, sports, academy, and other areas,” he said.

Chetam ZPM Tadu Bayor praised “the services and sacrifices rendered by the CRPF for the public and the nation as a whole,” and advised the students and the public to cooperate with the CRPF whenever required.

GSS Principal Pimbu Sorum expressed gratitude to the CRPF, and informed that the school had “received a toilet from the CRPF last year.”