Court directs Taket Jerang to submit handwriting specimen

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 13 Mar: The district & sessions court in Yupia in Papum Pare district has directed former APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang, the main accused in the APPSC AE paper leak scam, to provide a handwriting specimen.

The CBI’s public prosecutor argued that, “given the gravity of the offence, the accused cannot refuse, unless subjected to coercive action, and it is at the court’s discretion.”

Jerang had earlier refused to give his signature specimen.

Meanwhile, the interim bail granted to Iken Bagra (father of Kendar and Kenjom Bagra) has been extended to 4 April, on account of a month’s bed rest advised by the doctor who is treating him for a heart condition.

However, the court rejected the plea for interim bail applied for by Lotu Gadi, brother of accused field investigator Loter Gadi.

Taket Jerang and TGT Obur Jerang have been chargesheeted in CBI Case No 2.

Gyamar Ramesh, a member of the PAJSC, claimed that “the chargesheet from the CBI has found that Obur Jerang, a history TGT, had bought the question paper from Taket Jerang but could not crack the questions.”

“Later on, Taket Jerang had to resend the question paper to Obur Jerang,” Ramesh said.