Commercial flights on Hollongi route halted

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: After only two months of having started, commercial flights on the Dibrugarh-Hollongi-Ziro-Pasighat route have stopped.

Flight services on this route had begun on 29 November last year, and there has been no service since 31 January this year.

When contacted, Alliance Air’s Hollongi station manager Rajesh Dev informed that flight services have been held up owing to “some operational reason.”

Informing that “cancellations are done on a weekly basis, since the flight services run four days a week,” he said that “the last flight cancellation is till 16 March, and it is likely to be operational again on 18 March.”

However, he could not say with certainty as to the exact date on which flight services will resume.

This reporter tried to reach Dev’s Dibrugarh (Assam) counterpart, but the official did not respond to several calls.