CRPF organises free medical camp

CHANGLANG, 13 Mar: A free medical camp was organised by the 149 Bn CRPF under its civic action programme at the government middle school in Laktong here on Monday.

In total, 160 patients, including 40 children, were treated during the camp by doctors from the district hospital here.

Changlang ADC M Riba, who inaugurated the camp, said that “earlier, the villagers had used opium for medicinal purposes to treat specific ailments; but now the people, especially the younger generation, are getting addicted to it, which is not healthy for the individuals and the society.”

Riba appealed to the people, especially the youths, to abstain from opium and other drugs. He also spoke on the legal consequences of drug abuse.

Battalion Inspector AM Sahu said that the force could not organise the medical camp in the interior villages this time due to shortage of time. He, however, said that the force will try to organise such camps in the interior areas in the coming days.

Among others, Dr K Mossang, Dr Reshma Pait and DSP R Khomrang attended the camp. (DIPRO)