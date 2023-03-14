Training prog on GST underway

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Mar: Sixty officers of the tax & excise department, including Tax & Excise Commissioner Kanki Darang and three Group A officers from Tripura, are undergoing training on the goods & services tax (GST), which got underway at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Monday.

The five-day programme is being organised by the tax & excise and narcotics department, in collaboration with the ATI, exclusively for Group A and B officers of the department.

Addressing the officers, Liromoba MLA and adviser to tax, excise and narcotics minister, Nyamar Karbak, said: “The tax and excise department is one of the key revenue earning departments of the government and serves as the backbone of the government. GST being the major revenue earning source, the officers and officials of the taxation department need to do more hard work and upkeep new taxation rules of the country.”

“Despite the hard work by the department’s officers, revenue leakages are reported from many departments and organisations. The enforcement wing of the taxation department has to keep more vigil and rigorously check such pilferages. Many firms, vendors, individuals, restaurants, etc, are stated to have been selling liquor and liquor products without approved rates from the taxation department and other competent authorities, which is a kind of mal-taxation administration.

“Our department should take steps to contain and properly educate the citizens about the system, in order to avoid leakages,” the MLA added.