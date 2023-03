ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Pangin [Siang] WRD Division EE-cum-PIO Debang Tayeng for not providing information under the RTI Act, defying the commission’s directions.

“The commission may recommend disciplinary action as per service rule under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act of 2005 against the PIO if the official fails to deposit the penalty amount,” an APIC release said.